Uber driver says she was sexually assaulted by man she thought was stranded

ATLANTA - A local Uber driver is recovering after she said a passenger sexually assaulted her during a recent ride to downtown Atlanta.
Deon Long, a mother of three, told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden she had just finished dropping off a passenger in East Point when she decided to help out a man who appeared to be stranded.
But as soon as they started to drive, he began making unwanted sexual advances toward her.
Then, she claims, things got physical and the sexual assault didn’t stop until she flagged down a police officer.
The victim walks us though the terrifying encounter and gives an important warning to other drivers, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
