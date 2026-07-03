2 charged with murder after driver shot, crashes into Cobb apartment building

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two have been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on June 30 at Stratford Ridge Apartments.

The victim has been identified as Giovani Scruggs, 19, who was shot while driving and crashed into an apartment complex, later died from his injuries.

Mareece D. Adams, 18, and Markeise K. Adams, 19, were identified as suspects by detectives from the Cobb County Major Crimes Unit and are in custody.

Uniformed patrol officers responded to the scene and found an adult male victim in his vehicle suffering from a single gunshot to the head.

Officers secured the area and the Major Crimes Unit assumed control of the investigation. An extensive search of the area was conducted, Cobb County Police said.

The two suspects were booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where they remain held without bond.

Cobb County police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

The Cobb County Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to contact the unit at (770)-499-3945.

The investigation into the shooting remains active, and additional charges may be pending.

©2026 Cox Media Group