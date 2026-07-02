Driver in critical condition after being shot, crashing into Cobb apartment building

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is fighting for his life after he was shot and crashed into an apartment building on Tuesday.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at the Stratford Ridge apartment complex on Delk Road where the shooting happened.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

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Witnesses on Wednesday said they saw SWAT officers in the area searching for the shooter.

“Scared, frightened because this is the neighborhood I live in,” neighbor Carlos Senna said. “There was a dude with a camouflage vest. It was a huge rifle.”

Cobb County police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

“I been here for two years. This is the first time I’ve seen that happen,” Senna said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police.

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