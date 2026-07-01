More potent marijuana products now available in Georgia under new law

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Under an expanded medical marijuana program that takes effect today in Georgia, people who qualify for a medical cannabis card can buy marijuana buds and flower for vaporization, THC oil vapes and THC gummies.

In addition, the previous 5% THC potency cap has been lifted, and some vape products can be 50-60% content.

Dispensary operators say the new options for patients, including people with chronic pain will provide faster and more effective relief that edible THC products.

“Many of the patients we see have severe diseases and conditions like intractable pain. You don’t want to wait forty-five minutes when you are having an episode of pain, spasticity from multiple sclerosis, or whatever condition you are requiring relief from.” said Botanical Sciences Dispensary CEO Gary Long.

One patient at the dispensary today who arrived at the Chamblee dispensary is Steven Bell. Bell was nearly killed in a motorcycle accident two years ago when he was run over by a truck, causing catastrophic injuries to his leg and arm.

“I spent a month in a hospital I was prescribed so many types of medications from Fentanyl to morphine, Suboxone and opiates.” said Bell.

Bell told Channel 2’s Tom Regan a doctor recommended medical marijuana as a substitute for pain medications.

“It has just been a medical wonder for me. I don’t rely on the pharmaceutical companies feeding me these pills that aren’t doing anything.” said Bell.

Under the new law, applying to receive a medical marijuana card, for the approved medical conditions has gotten easier.

“You get an appointment with one of our physicians within 24 hours. They call you over the phone. It’s a quick five-minute call. If we approve you, then you have your card in about two to three days.” said Bill Gray, principal, and co-founder of Elevated Health MD.

Under the new law, that was signed by Governor Brian Kemp earlier this year, Georgia is the only state in the country where medical marijuana can also be dispensed at independent pharmacies

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group