Two siblings killed in crash on the way to summer camp, two others left injured

KENNESAW, Ga. - A family of five is suffering a huge loss after two siblings were killed in a car crash on the way to a summer camp. Two others are still in the hospital after a mother and daughter were airlifted from the horrible scene.
Friends said the mom has a broken neck and broken ribs, and her oldest daughter has torn ligaments in her arm.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are still investigating what caused a deadly single car crash Saturday morning in Anderson County, South Carolina.
We speak with family members who are mourning the deaths of their loved ones, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
A Chevy SUV with four family members inside overturned on I-85. A state trooper said two passengers in the back were not wearing seat belts and were ejected.
The deputy coroner said 15-year-old Kirana Wolwark died at the hospital. Officials are working to confirm the name of the other sibling who was killed.
We're told the family does not have insurance.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. If you'd like to donate, click here.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}