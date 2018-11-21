0 Two shot at College Park gas station; gunman on streets

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot at a Valero gas station in College Park on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened on Main Street. Police said one person was shot in the head and the other was shot in the hip.

There are cameras at the busy gas station, but they are pointed toward the pumps and did not capture video of the shooting.

Channel 2's Lori Wilson spoke with a family member of one victim who said her cousin did not deserve to be shot.

"That's all we're doing is hurting each other, seriously," Alicia Roberts told Wilson.

Roberts rushed to see if her cousin was OK when she got the news.

"As long as he's OK, I'm all right but this (expletive) got to stop," Roberts said.

Police said they got the call about shots fired around 6:45 p.m.

"An officer was pretty close and saw part of the altercation," interim College Park police Chief Ferman Willingford said.

Willingford said their preliminary investigation showed two men met at the gas station and a verbal altercation escalated. Police believe there was only one gun used in the altercation.

"He's a good guy, good guy, recently got married, has three kids," said Gloria Davis, another cousin of the victim who police said was shot in the face.

Police are now searching for clues.

"Right now, we're interviewing witnesses and still trying to sort things out. We're still in the early part of the investigation," Willingford said.

It's an investigation that one family hopes will provide answers as to what happened to their loved one.

"Why you feel like you gotta take something? Go get you a job. It's ridiculous," Roberts said.

"I'm hoping and praying that he's OK," Davis said.

Police said the two victims were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said they have detained several people and are questioning them about the shooting.

