Two killed in wrong-way crash, part of I-285 reopens after being shut down for hours

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The southbound lanes of I-285 have reopened after being shut down in Fulton County for more than five hours overnight Wednesday.
Authorities are still investigating a deadly crash at the ramp to Bolton Road, according to Triple Team Traffic. The interstate was shut down before Hollowell Parkway, and outer loop traffic was being forced off at South Cobb Drive.
Two vehicles were involved in a wrong-way crash, according to Atlanta police. Two people were killed.
TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Bad crash shuts down I-285/sb at the Bolton Rd. on-ramp. Traffic being diverted off at South Cobb Dr. (exit 15.) Live updates and alternates on #wsbtv. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/t2iwxgrbCg— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) December 4, 2019
"Traffic is jammed trying to get down through Vinings and Smyrna," traffic reporter Mark Arum said.
The ride on the inner loop is not impacted, he said.
RED ALERT Fulton Co.: Crash investigation & clean up since around midnight...I-285/sb shut down at Bolton Rd, traffic diverted back at S. Cobb Dr. (exit 15). Or use I-75/85. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/LVsyi4g4Va— AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) December 4, 2019
Those headed to the airport Wednesday morning can take I-75, I-85 or Ga. 400 to the Downtown Connector, Triple Team Traffic reported.
Chelsea Prince, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, contributed to this article.
