Two killed in wrong-way crash, part of I-285 reopens after being shut down for hours

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The southbound lanes of I-285 have reopened after being shut down in Fulton County for more than five hours overnight Wednesday.

    Authorities are still investigating a deadly crash at the ramp to Bolton Road, according to Triple Team Traffic. The interstate was shut down before Hollowell Parkway, and outer loop traffic was being forced off at South Cobb Drive. 

    Two vehicles were involved in a wrong-way crash, according to Atlanta police. Two people were killed. 

    "Traffic is jammed trying to get down through Vinings and Smyrna," traffic reporter Mark Arum said. 

    The ride on the inner loop is not impacted, he said.

    Those headed to the airport Wednesday morning can take I-75, I-85 or Ga. 400 to the Downtown Connector, Triple Team Traffic reported. 

