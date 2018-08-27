2 children injured in separate shootings just 2 miles apart in DeKalb

DeKalb County police are investigating two shootings that involved children.
Channel 2's Darryn Moore was at the scene of the first shooting on Flat Shoals Road where a 8-year-old was grazed by a stray bullet at an apartment complex.
Shortly after, Channel 2 Action News learned of another shooting involving a child, just two miles away in 3100 block of Citrus Court.
Grandmother said a stray bullet struck her 8 year old grand child at a Dekalb County Apt complex a detective just arrived on the scene. pic.twitter.com/N065N7LpE2— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) August 27, 2018
