0 Jacksonville shooting: What we know about the victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were killed and nine others wounded when Baltimore man David Katz opened fire Sunday during a video game competition in Jacksonville, Florida, officials said. Katz, 24, killed himself in the melee, police said.

Although investigators have not released or confirmed the victims' identities, the victims' families told ActionNewsJax that competitors Eli Clayton and Taylor Robertson were fatally shot during the "Madden 19" competition.

The gaming community is honoring the lives of Eli Clayton (@True__818)

& Taylor Robertson (@spotmeplzzz) with this photo & the hashtag: #ChampionsForever. The two young men were killed in the mass shooting during the #Madden19 Tournament at the #JacksonvilleLanding in #Florida. pic.twitter.com/r2r2jLOhoY — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) August 27, 2018

Here's what we know so far:

Eli Clayton

2 hours of sleep in 2 days gg pic.twitter.com/4Pau0oP8fx — True (@True__818) August 24, 2018

Eli Clayton, 22, of Woodland Hills, California, was a talented "Madden 19" player who enjoyed success using the Jacksonville Jaguars in tournaments, according to ActionNewsJax.

A haunting video from Sunday's tournament in Jacksonville showed what appeared to be a gun's laser point on his chest before he was shot and killed, the Miami Herald reported.

Known in gaming circles as "True" and "Trueboy," Clayton was "consistently one of the best in competitive 'Madden,'" his EA Sports profile says. He reportedly took home $51,000 in prizes in head-to-head live events, winning 40 percent of his 20 games.

"Despite a rough season, True remains one of the best around and can potentially win it all when it's done," the EA Sports website says.

In an April article by EA Sports, Clayton described himself as "really easy to get along with."

"I'm not a troublemaker," he said. "I'm always laughing and joking around. I'm just me, a cool dude. There's really nowhere to go but up, honestly."

Competitive gamer Shay "Young Kiv" Kivlen of Seattle called Clayton "one of my best friends in life" in a Twitter tribute Sunday.

"I talked to u almost everyday for the last 5 years," he wrote. "U were one of the most kind and genuine people I've ever met. I love u like a brother. I'm gonna miss hearing you laugh everyday and seeing your genuine smile."

RIP @True__818 Elijah Clayton. One of my best friends in life. I talked to u almost everyday for the last 5 years. U were one of the most kind and genuine people I’ve ever met. I love u like a brother. I’m gonna miss hearing you laugh everyday and seeing your genuine smile. pic.twitter.com/Balk88T1ES — Kiv (@young_kiv) August 26, 2018

Taylor Robertson

We want to wish our man @spotmeplzzz safe travels as he heads to MN! Time to lock in! #VSwin #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/qNpDDabo5m — Team Versus Sports (@teamvssports) January 31, 2018

Taylor Robertson, a 27-year-old father from Ballard, West Virginia, also was killed in Sunday's mass shooting, ActionNewsJax reports. He is survived by his wife and young son, according to the Metro News.

Robertson, known in the gaming world as "SpotMePlzzz," had "the skill to completely take over any 'Madden' tournament," his EA Sports profile says. He reportedly took home $80,500 in prizes in head-to-head live events, winning 72 percent of his 18 games.

"His potent offensive talent paired with his skill on defense makes him one of the toughest opponents in competitive 'Madden,'" the profile says.

Members of the "Madden" community said Robertson competed to help support his family.

"Always spoke about his wife & newborn and how he wanted the money to better their lives," @EricRayweather tweeted.

Spotme always said he went to these events to help further support his family. Always spoke about his wife & newborn and how he wanted the money to better their lives. I'm so angry right now. — Eric Ray (@EricRayweather) August 26, 2018

