ATLANTA - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey faced online backlash Saturday when he tweeted a picture of a purchase he made at a Chick-fil-A in Los Angeles.
Detractors criticized Dorsey for promoting the Atlanta-based fast food company during LGBT Pride month due to the views expressed by Chick-fil-A’s owner regarding gay marriage.
Dorsey tweeted a screenshot of a purchase made on his phone Saturday evening, and the Twitter co-founder received a multitude of negative replies, criticizing Dorsey for both eating at the restaurant and for promoting the business.
Chick-fil-A’s CEO, Dan Cathy, said in 2012 Chick-fil-A believed marriage to be between a man and a woman, citing the family’s Christian beliefs.
Cathy’s father, Truett Cathy, opened the first Chick-fil-A in Atlanta in 1967.
Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for comment.
Other Twitter users came to the defense of Dorsey and Chick-fil-A, saying there was nothing wrong with eating at the fast food restaurant.
Dorsey appeared to express regret for the decision Saturday, responding to a reply to his original tweet, saying he “completely forgot about [Chick-fil-A’s] background.”
Chick-fil-A, which has 2,100 total locations, made nearly $8 billion in total revenue in 2016.
The company averaged $4.4 million of revenue per location in 2016, the highest average sales per unit of an American fast food restaurant, according to QSR Magazine.
