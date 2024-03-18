Twiggs County deputies make drug bust while doing traffic stop on I-16

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop on I-16 for a speeding SUV with its emergency lights on led to a drug bust in early March.

According to the sheriff’s office, the burgundy SUV was driving 93 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone with the hazard lights flashing on March 2.

When they conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for speeding, they found probable cause to check the SUV after smelling marijuana.

Deputies approached the driver, identified only as “Brown” and opened the driver’s side door. There, deputies said they saw what looked like the grip of a black handgun in the driver’s door pocket and “what appeared to be loose-leaf marijuana throughout the driver seat area.”

Additionally, deputies said they saw a Tetrahydrocannabinol gummy package labeled “TRLLi” on the driver seat.

While checking the center console armrest, deputies found a glass jar with marijuana in it as well as a burnt marijuana cigarette, two “Lil Plug” jars with marijuana inside and a tray full of rolling papers as well as a zip-lock-style bag with marijuana in it.

Under the radio in the center console storage area, deputies also found a “High Tolerance Concentrates” cannabis flower package with more marijuana inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Searching the front pocket led to containers labeled “Cannabiotix” with TCH resin inside, while searching more the car brought deputies to a backpack with “numerous illegal items to include marijuana, methamphetamines, THC resin, THC vape cartridges, Cannabis syrup, a digital scale, and a box of gallon size zip lock style bags” inside.

One of the deputies went back to their patrol vehicle and placed Brown under arrest for felony possession of marijuana, while another deputy arested the passenger of the vehicle, identified only as “Price.”

Then, once the men were secured in the patrol car, deputies continued their search of the SUV, finding a blue duffle bag in the back of the vehicle with 13 packages of marijuana and a vacuum-sealed bag with 20 violas of a clear liquid, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to deputies, “a final inventory of the items found are as follows: Approximately 14 pounds of marijuana, 33 containers (approximately 21 ounces) of THC resin, 13 THC vape pens, THC gummies, methamphetamines, and a Glock 17 9mm.”

As a result of the traffic stop and search of the SUV, deputies said the two men face a variety of charges.

Brown was charged with speeding, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking in marijuana, possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC resin) with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC syrup) with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (THC gummies), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Price was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol).

