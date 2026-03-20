Tuskegee basketball coach suing Morehouse, officer who took him off court in handcuffs

ATLANTA — A college basketball coach plans to file a lawsuit weeks after an incident ended with an officer escorting him off the court in handcuffs.

Tuskegee University head coach Benjy Taylor will announced his lawsuit against Morehouse College and on Friday morning.

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The lawsuit is tied to an incident with a Morehouse College police officer following a Jan. 31 basketball game in Atlanta.

Video shows Taylor walk over to officers working security. The coach says he was concerned about player safety after Morehouse football players got in the basketball team’s handshake line. He wanted the officers to follow the conference’s security protocols.

Instead, one of the officers put Taylor in handcuffs and escorted him off the court. Taylor and his attorneys said he was only trying to protect his players.

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The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference later fined Morehouse College for an undisclosed amount for security failures.

“The SIAC holds its member institutions to the highest standards of sportsmanship, professionalism, and institutional accountability,” SIAC commissioner Anthony Holloman said ina statement. “Our historic institutions are expected to provide competitive environments that prioritize the safety, dignity, and mutual respect of student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans.

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