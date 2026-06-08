2 arrested after northeast Georgia drug investigation

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A months-long investigation in northeast Georgia led to the arrests of two people for selling methamphetamine.

The White County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple complaints from residents of the Kellum Valley community about drug activity, so deputies began an investigation.

Over the course of five months, White County investigators worked to identify potential suspects.

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On June 3, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a home on Hazel Nut Drive, the home of Michael Kelly Small.

Small and another person, Kimberly Workman, were both taken into custody at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Here’s how they were charged:

Michael Kelly Small age 60 of Cleveland:

Sale of methamphetamine (2 counts)

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Related Object

Kimberly Workman age 26 of Gillsville:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Related Object

Outstanding warrants out of Hall and Dawson Counties

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that Workman was wanted for a warrant of probation violation and a court warrant, “both related to her failure to comply with conditions of drug court.”

HCSO said Workman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, Aripiprazole and marijuana in May 2025.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office for information about the warrant from their office and is waiting for a response.

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