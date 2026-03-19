Delta CEO apologizes to Atlanta travelers for massive delays

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian is apologizing to passengers coming through Atlanta as the airport faces massive delays.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest in the world, and during a partial government shutdown, it appears even busier.

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Bastian, the CEO of the Atlanta-based airline, released an exclusive statement to Channel 2’s Karyn Greer, thanking his employees, but saying it’s “inexcusable” that workers aren’t being paid because of the shutdown.

“We want to apologize to our Atlanta customers who have experienced longer lines at security, especially those who traveled during the inclement weather earlier this week. It’s inexcusable that our essential transportation workers are not being paid due to the partial government shutdown, but I’m hopeful for a resolution soon from Washington. In the meantime, I want to thank our incredible Delta people in Atlanta who have been working around the clock to provide extra care for our customers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport who have been impacted.” — Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines

Passengers told Channel 2 Action News they are spending hours waiting in line to get through TSA safety checkpoints.

TSA projects that 350,000 travelers will go through the Atlanta airport Thursday through Sunday. It’s part of the busy spring break travel period, which has already been off to a rocky start in Atlanta.

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On Wednesday, airport officials confirmed that 34% of TSA agents in Atlanta called out sick. With the Department of Homeland Security shutdown, TSA workers did not receive a full paycheck last week.

TSA leadership says nationwide nearly 400 agents have already resigned during this shutdown.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials are urging passengers to arrive at least three hours before their flight.

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