Tuition rates going up for all Georgia public colleges, universities

ATLANTA — Georgia college students will see a higher tuition bill starting in the fall.
The University System of Georgia announced on Tuesday it is raising tuition rates for all Georgia public colleges and universities. The new rates go into effect for Fall 2026 and Spring 2027.
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The Board of Regents says this is the fourth time in the last 10 years that it has voted to increase tuition. The one approved on Tuesday is a 1% increase for in-state undergraduate students.
“With enrollment at record levels, we’re focused on limiting new financial hurdles and delivering real value on every campus. Today’s decision reinforces that commitment. We are making a continued investment in Georgia’s future and in the students whose degrees will drive Georgia’s economy, strengthen our communities and open doors to prosperity,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said.
The Board of Regents also approved changes to mandatory fees at 13 public colleges and universities, including reduced fees at Kennesaw State University and Georgia Southern University.
A full list of fees can be found here.
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