Tucker council to vote on expanding entertainment district, open container areas

TUCKER, GA. — The city of Tucker is set to transform part of its downtown with the Tucker Town Green opening soon. On Monday night, the Tucker City Council will vote on expanding the downtown entertainment district to include the town green.

“Cities are about building and maintaining quality of life,” said Mayor Frank Auman. “And when we talk about community, got to have a place where people can meet up with each other casually, one-offs but also big events…several a year.”

The Tucker Town Green is being developed on two acres of land that previously served as a boat and RV storage lot. The new park aims to create a connected gathering place for the community, with facilities for concerts and other large events.

If the ordinance is passed Monday, it will not only expand the entertainment district, but also where people can walk around Tucker with open containers.

Local business owners, like Luis Finley of ‘Local 7,’ are anticipating increased foot traffic and sales once the park opens.

“It’s been great watching the progress. Just hoping, can’t wait for it to get open,” said Finley, who has been operating his business in Tucker for 14 years.

Finley says he is already planning food and drink offerings for the new space. The city is planning a grand opening for Tucker Town Green on Nov. 14.

