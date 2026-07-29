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Tua Tagovailoa not practicing after injury flare up, Falcons sign another backup QB

By Alison Mastrangelo, WSB-TV
QB Competitions Football FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback's Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa (1) move during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) (Mike Stewart/AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By Alison Mastrangelo, WSB-TV

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons began training camp at their Flowery Branch headquarters on Wednesday, but there is one noticeable player not practicing.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski says quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an injury that “flared up” a few days ago. He will be at the facility today, but not taking part in practice.

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There is no time table for his return, but Stefanski says Tagovailoa will be back sooner rather than later. Michael Penix Jr., who has been recovering from ACL surgery, has not been cleared yet for 11-on-11 team drill, but is going through individual drills.

Jack Strand will be getting reps under center today for the Falcons along with Cooper Rush, who Atlanta signed before training camp started.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo will be out at training camp throughout the next few weeks and bring you the latest news on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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