TSA agent jumps into action after bag starts smoking in checkpoint line at GA airport

ATLANTA - Newly released video shows passengers scattering when smoke began billowing from a piece of luggage in a Georgia airport.
The incident happened July 20 at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.
Now, a TSA agent is being applauded for quickly jumping into action to protect everyone nearby.
After hearing a passenger yell, Lead Officer Darrell Wade quickly grabbed the bag and took it to a safe area away from the terminal.
An examination of the smoking bag showed a malfunctioning vape battery caused the fire.
The TSA said Wade’s quick response helped avoid injury to passengers and fellow TSA agents.
His actions also helped prevent damage to the screening equipment and a potential shutdown of the checkpoint.
