COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A suspected DUI driver is in jail after a crash that killed a teenager and a Cobb County elementary school teacher.
Braden Palladin Price, 20, was arrested late Wednesday at his Acworth home, Cobb jail records showed. He was charged with two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence of drugs.
Price was being held without bond Thursday afternoon at the Cobb jail.
"It’s just tragic that so many lives have been impacted by this," said the father of Allison Carroll, the 24-year-old third grade teacher who was killed in the crash.
Carroll's death has always been painful for her father, who wears bracelets for her every day.
"It certainly motivates me to be a better person. To be more like she was," he said.
Now, he says it also hurts to learn she died two months before her wedding all because police say a driver was under the influence of marijuana.
Investigators believe Price lost control of his Toyota Corolla on July 22 and struck another vehicle head-on. A passenger in the Corolla, Ashley Nicole Bratton, 17, was also killed in the crash. She would have been a senior at North Cobb High School, according to her online obituary.
