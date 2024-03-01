Trump, Biden visit U.S. border amid calls for change in wake of Laken Riley’s murder

TEXAS — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump visited the U.S. border with Mexico separately this week amid controversy regarding border security.

During his trip to the border, Trump said he spoke to the family of 22-year-old Laken Riley, a nursing student who was murdered a week ago on the University of Georgia campus.

“I spoke to the parents of an incredible young lady, and you, you saw her the other day,” he said during his news conference. “You saw what happened the other day in Georgia. And the parents were devastated – they’re incredible people.”

Trump also referenced Riley’s accused killer, 26-year-old Jose Ibarra. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials confirmed entered the country illegally from Venezuela, but did not provide specifics on how.

“This is a Joe Biden invasion. This is a Biden invasion over the past three years,” Trump said, referring to Biden’s immigration policies.

According to CNN, Biden is looking to restrict migrants’ ability to seek asylum if they crossed illegally into the U.S. Biden also criticized Trump for tanking a bipartisan border deal in early February.

The following statement from the White House was sent to Channel 2 Action News:

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Laken Hope Riley. People should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty.”

Earlier this week, Georgia politicians took a stance on border security policies about Riley’s death, some calling on Biden to make a change and others saying Riley’s death should not be used as political warfare.

“Laken Riley’s family deserves space to grieve without being used for cheap political points,” Georgia State Senator Jason Esteves wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Those who bring up border security should take that up with Trump, who recently whipped Republicans in D.C. into shelving a bipartisan border security bill.”

In a letter sent to Biden, Gov. Brian Kemp asked the president to share why his administration was unaware of Ibarra’s asylum claims and criminal background. Kemp also asked Biden to provide any additional information that the federal government has regarding Ibarra’s immigration status.

“Frankly, Mr. President, your continued silence in response to these reasonable requests is outrageous,” Kemp wrote. “The American people deserve to know who is illegally entering our country due to your administration’s failures and what risks and challenges every state must now face.”

Sen. Jon Ossoff joined in Biden’s criticism of the former president and blamed him for the failure of the bi-partisan agreement on border security.

“That’s why the former president’s decision to deliberately tank the bi-partisan security legislation that was proceeding through the Senate so destructive, in my view, to our national security,” Ossoff said.

