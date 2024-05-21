Troup County teen dies days after crash that injured 4 other students

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — One of the five Troup County High School students involved in a car crash last week has died.

The Troup County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Mary Joy Moosman, 17, died just before noon on Monday. Her family posted about the teen’s death on social media.

“I’m bringing my baby home. Thank you Lord for the greatest blessing this momma could’ve ever been given the privilege to have on this side of Heaven. HE gave us an angel. She was living and walking amongst us the whole time,” Amber Robinson-Moosman posted.

I'm bringing my baby home. Thank you Lord for the greatest blessing this momma could've ever been given the privilege to... Posted by Amber Robinson-Moosman on Monday, May 20, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened Thursday around 12:39 p.m. off Whitfield Road and Hogansville Road.

Georgia State Patrol says the students were turning but didn’t yield to a school district maintenance truck.

The impact sent the car crashing into the grass and ejected Moosman and another student, who had to be airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. The other students have not been identified.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Busy road closed due to water main repairs could effect polling place in Cobb County

©2024 Cox Media Group