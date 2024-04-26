Troup Co. burglary suspect arrested in Florida, stolen truck found, sheriff’s office says

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said a burglary suspect from an early April incident was arrested in Manatee County, Fla.

The sheriff’s office said they received a burglary call at Torrance Construction in Troup County on April 8.

While investigating, deputies determined a set of keys, a Ford F-150 truck and an unknown amount of cash were stolen from the business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office identified Billy Ray Anthony Saunders, 38, as a suspect.

On Monday, Saunders was arrested in Manatee County, Fla. TCSO said he was taken into custody on charges of theft by taking and burglary, both felony charges.

Manatee County authorities also found the stolen truck at a Home Depot parking lot in the county, according to TCSO.

Saunders is currently in custody at the Manatee County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New expansion to Atlanta airport staying ‘traveler friendly’ while under construction

©2023 Cox Media Group