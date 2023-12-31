Trio arrested after nearly $15K in meth, fentanyl seized across 2 Ga. counties

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are behind bars after authorities say they were trafficking meth and fentanyl in White and Habersham counties.

The White County Sheriff’s Office and Habersham County Sheriff’s Office conducted a multi-day drug operation in Dec. 2023.

During the operation, authorities reportedly found over a pound of methamphetamine, as well as fentanyl and marijuana throughout White and Habersham counties. Officials said the drugs had a street value of about $15,000.

Deputies arrested Cody Lee Fendley, 38, and Ronald Bafile, 42, both of Cleveland, GA, and Megan Bafile, 31, of Dahlonega.

Fendley is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute. He was also wanted from a previous incident for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and criminal trespass.

Ronald Bafile is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and fleeing and attempting to elude.

Megan Bafile is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, and obstruction of law enforcement.

