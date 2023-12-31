47-year-old man shot as he stepped off MARTA bus: DKPD

LITHONIA, Ga. — Detectives are investigating after a man was allegedly shot getting off a MARTA bus in DeKalb County.
On Saturday, DeKalb officers were called to the Emory Hillandale Hospital regarding a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man who said an unknown person shot him as he got off a MARTA bus in the 6000 block of Hillandale Drive.
Officers did not say where the victim was shot but stated it was a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
