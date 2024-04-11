Trees fall on homes in DeKalb County after high winds sweep across metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees have fallen across DeKalb County after high winds made their way through metro Atlanta late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

At least three trees fell on homes across the county.

Channel 2 Action News crews went out to several spots in DeKalb County on Wednesday night.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was at a home on Brookcliff Way that was severely damaged by a fallen tree.

Photos from Channel 2 Action News crews show the large tree that knocked a chunk of a house down.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore was at a home on Alverado Way.

The tree appears to have fallen directly on top of the home, causing damage inside of the home.

Tree on home on Alverado Way

DeKalb County Police posted a photo of a tree down on a home on Kings Down Road in Dunwoody.

Tree on home on Kings Down

“If you notice any trees down in the city, call 9-1-1. Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or objects from a downed power line,” the post read.

No injuries were reported.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said more trees and power lines are likely to fall over in the overnight hours.

As of 1 a.m., nearly 64,000 people across metro Atlanta are without power.

Channel 2 Action News will keep you updated with more information on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

