Nearly 78,000 people without power across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — As high winds move through metro Atlanta on Wednesday night, tens of thousands of people across the area are without power.

According to Georgia Power, there are currently more than 50,000 of their customers without power.

Approximately 45,000 of those people are in the north Atlanta and north Fulton County area.

According to Georgia EMC, another 27,000 of their customers are currently without power.

Neither company has commented on when customers can expect to see their power restored.

