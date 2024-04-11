Wind advisory in effect, gusts up to 35 mph possible; more trees, power lines likely to fall

ATLANTA — A line of heavy rain and damaging wind gusts swept through the metro Atlanta area overnight.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the system LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. Behind the rain, strong wind gusts brought down trees across the metro.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for north Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says additional wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
LIVE Severe Weather Team 2 coverage tracking the damaging wind gusts and a look at the damage, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Here’s what to know for Thursday morning:
- Severe weather risk is over for north Georgia
- Scattered showers for morning drive
- More trees and power lines are likely to fall over the next couple of hours.
