Tree falls, blocks roadway near Atlanta Technical College

ATLANTA — A large tree fell onto Metropolitan Parkway in front of Atlanta Technical College Sunday and has blocked much of the roadway.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw the large tree in the roadway, wires down and crews working in the area.
A power pole was also snapped on Metropolitan Parkway.
About 800 customers in the area are without power, according to the Georgia Power outage map.
A traffic signal is out in front of the college.
It’s currently unknown what brought down the tree or if anyone was hurt.
Channel 2 has reached out to Atlanta PD for more information.
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