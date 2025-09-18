Treasury Dept. will no longer send out paper checks as of next month

The U.S. Department of the Treasury plans to out paper checks for most federal payments starting Sept. 30.

This move aims to reduce fraud and theft, as well as eliminate delays in receiving vital payments, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“Reducing paper checks has been a longstanding bipartisan goal that our administration is finally putting into action,” Bessent said.

Most Americans already receive their federal benefit payments electronically, so no action is required for them.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For those still receiving paper checks for Social Security, veterans benefits or other federal payments, the Treasury has provided several options to switch to electronic payments.

Individuals can enroll in direct deposit by contacting the federal agency that pays their benefits, enrolling online at GoDirect.gov or calling the Electronic Payment Solution Center at 800-967-6857.

For those without a bank account, resources are available to open an account at FDIC: GetBanked or MyCreditUnion.gov.

Alternatively, individuals can sign up for a Direct Express Debit Mastercard to receive their monthly payments electronically.

The Treasury advises caution against government impersonation schemes and recommends verifying requests through known websites or phone numbers.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group