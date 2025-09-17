These Emory students soon won’t have to pay tuition

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some students will soon not have to pay to attend Emory University.

The university announced on Wednesday that all undergraduate students whose families earn less than $200,000 a year will no longer pay tuition starting fall 2026.

Both new and returning students will be eligible for the Emory Advantage Plus program.

“When students sit at the kitchen table with their parents to discuss college, I don’t want finances to be a consideration,” Interim President Leah Ward Sears said. “If they qualify to come to Emory and they want to come to Emory, we will make sure they can afford Emory.”

According to Emory University’s website, the estimated cost of tuition for a semester in the 2025-2026 school year is $33,540, which means the estimated yearly cost is $67,080.

The university says more than 1,000 of its more than 16,000 students are from Georgia and nearly all of them received the HOPE or Zell Miller Scholarships, which pay a significant portion or all of a student’s tuition.

Over the next four years, Emory says its undergraduate financial aid commitment will exceed $1 billion.

