5-year-old sent home on school bus by mistake, sat alone for hours

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl was mistakenly sent home on a bus instead of going to her after-school program, leaving her alone on her porch for over three hours.

Her father says what the district did when they realized she was gone, LIVE On Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kyshon Schenck arrived at Dowell Elementary School on Thursday to pick up his children, only to find his youngest daughter missing. She had been placed on a bus and sent home by mistake, and when she arrived home, no one was there to greet her.

“My main concern is the people who let her leave that building. She should’ve never got on that bus,” Schenck said.

The Cobb County School District says it is aware of this unfortunate incident and working to determine what happened to help prevent it from happening again.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group