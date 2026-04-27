Traffic stop ends with police taking nearly 600 grams of meth, cocaine off the streets

A traffic stop involving multiple agencies ended with police arresting a Snellville man after finding more than 500 grams of meth and over 20 grams of cocaine in his car.

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On April 22, Flowery Branch police say as they were working with agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

They conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by 57-year-old Michael Anthony Berry, after observing multiple traffic violations.

During the stop, officers say a FBPD K-9 smelled drugs in the car. After a search, police say they found that Berry was in possession of more than 549 grams of meth and approximately 29 grams of cocaine.

Berry was arrested on meth and cocaine possession, trafficking meth and cocaine charges. They also charged him for a window tent violation and failure to maintain lanes.

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