Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-85 NB, 1 taken to hospital in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are shut down in Jackson County after a tractor-trailer crashed into a car and caught fire.
The crash happened Tuesday morning near the Winder Hwy exit.
West Jackson County Fire Chief Ben Stephens confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a person was taken by an ambulance to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Firefighters are trying to find the tractor-trailer driver.
Stephens said it will be until at least an hour before all lanes will reopen.
