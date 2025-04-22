Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-85 NB, 1 taken to hospital in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 northbound are shut down in Jackson County after a tractor-trailer crashed into a car and caught fire.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near the Winder Hwy exit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

West Jackson County Fire Chief Ben Stephens confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a person was taken by an ambulance to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Firefighters are trying to find the tractor-trailer driver.

Stephens said it will be until at least an hour before all lanes will reopen.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group