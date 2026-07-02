Top 10 most wanted murder suspect arrested in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Process Fugitive Unit conducted a warrant service on someone who caused the death of an Atlanta man in August 2023.

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Bobby Curry, listed on the metro Atlanta’s top 10 most wanted list, has been evading apprehension since October 2023.

Curry was arrested without incident on Thursday in Ellenwood. He faces charges including murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office locates and apprehends violent offenders no matter long it takes,” wrote Sheriff Melody M. Maddox of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “This arrest reflects our steadfast commitment to public safety.”

Curry was transported to the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held without bond.

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