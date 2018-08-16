TONIGHT: Catch never-before-scene footage of Aretha Franklin on '20/20' special

ATLANTA - A special edition of "20/20" will reflect on the life and legacy of Aretha Franklin Thursday night.
"ARETHA: Soul, Song, R-e-s-p-e-c-t" airs at 8 p.m. on Channel 2
Franklin died of pancreatic cancer Thursday morning at 76 years old.
"20/20" will take an in-depth look at the 'Queen of Soul's' iconic 6-decade career and the impact she had on millions of people around the world.
The special will feature never-before-seen video of Franklin on tour and Diane Sawyer's trip with Franklin to her hometown of Detroit in 2000. The hour-long episode will also feature interviews with Harvey mason Jr., who is making a biopic of the singer starring Jennifer Hudson.
Franklin was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and became Billboard’s most-charted female singer with top hits including “Respect,” “Think,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Spanish Harlem” and more.
Some of Franklin’s most memorable performances included a tribute at Martin Luther King, Jr.’s funeral and “My Country, ‘Tis of Thee” at President’s Obama’s first inauguration ceremony.
