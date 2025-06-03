Tomatoes sold in Georgia recalled for salmonella contamination risk, FDA says

ATLANTA — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is upgrading a recall on tomatoes issued earlier this month.

Tomatoes sold under the Williams Farms Repak and the H&C Farms labels were recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The FDA has now upgraded that recall to a Class I, the federal agency’s highest classification.

The tomatoes were distributed between April 23 and April 28 and then packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the FDA said.

“The old adage of when in doubt, throw it out, certainly would apply in this situation. Don’t risk your health for a few dollars of tomatoes,” Craig Nielsen with the Georgia Department of Agriculture told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

No illnesses have been reported, but symptoms of a salmonella infection can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In some rare cases, the organism can get into the bloodstream and cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

The Mayo Clinic states diarrhea can cause severe dehydration and requires prompt medical attention. Life-threatening complications can also develop if infection spreads beyond the intestines.

“Food poisoning does not alter the color, look, or taste of food so it’s hard to identify until it is too late,” Dr. Danny Branstetter with WellStar Health System said.

The tomatoes came in various packing configurations, including:

5x6, 25lb (lot code R4467)

6x6, 25lb (lot code R4467, R4470)

Combo, 25lb (lot code R4467)

4x4, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

4x5, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

60-count, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

60-count, 18lb loose (lot code R4467, R4470)

XL 18lb loose (lot code R4467)

3ct trays (lot code R4467)

