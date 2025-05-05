Recall alert: Tomatoes distributed in Georgia recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Tomatoes sold under the Williams Farms Repak and the H&C Farms labels are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

A separate recall involves tomatoes grown by Hanshaw & Capling Farms of Immokalee, Florida.

The tomatoes were distributed between April 23 and April 28 and then packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the FDA said.

“We are talking with the FDA trying to get a distribution list,” Craig Nielsen with the Georgia Department of Agriculture said.

Currently, the state does not know which exact stores or restaurants received shipments of the tomatoes.

Nielsen said inspectors will look for the products during their routine inspections.

“When our inspectors are out in the field, they are looking for the boxes that you’ve seen in the pictures of this product in the cases,” Nielsen said.

The tomatoes came in various packing configurations, including:

5x6, 25lb (lot code R4467)

6x6, 25lb (lot code R4467, R4470)

Combo, 25lb (lot code R4467)

4x4, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

4x5, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

60-count, 2-layer (lot code R4467)

60-count, 18lb loose (lot code R4467, R4470)

XL 18lb loose (lot code R4467)

3ct trays (lot code R4467)

Only the three-count tray has a UPC code, which is 0 33383 65504 8.

If you have the recalled tomatoes, do not consume them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. You can also just discard the tomatoes, the FDA said.

“The old adage of when in doubt, throw it out, certainly would apply in this situation. Don’t risk your health for a few dollars of tomatoes,” Nielsen said.

No illnesses have been reported, but symptoms of a Salmonella infection can include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In some rare cases, the organism can get into the bloodstream and cause arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

“Food poisoning does not alter the color, look, or taste of food so it’s hard to identify until it is too late,” Dr. Danny Branstetter with WellStar Health System said.

Branstetter said you can reduce your risk by properly washing and cooking the food in question.

If you have questions, contact the company at 843-866-7707 or 843-599-5154, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

