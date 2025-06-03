‘No danger to public’ after chemical spill in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — Crews worked to clean up a chemical spill early Tuesday in East Point.

Just before midnight, a trailer overturned at the Brenntag facility at 2225 Lawrence Street.

East Point Fire Department officials did not say what chemicals were involved in the spill, but did say there was no danger to the public.

Several trucks from Hull’s Environmental Services arrived to clean up the spilled chemicals.

As of 3 a.m., crews were still working to clean up the spill.

There were no injuries reported.

