0 Today's pollen count is HIGHEST metro Atlanta has seen in 6 years

Are you sniffling, sneezing and having itchy eyes today? You're not alone and may want to keep some tissues handy.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Friday's pollen count of 6,262 is the highest for metro Atlanta in six years. The highest so far this year had been 4,666 on March 31.

Good news though? Monahan says rain over the weekend should help.

HIGHEST POLLEN COUNT SINCE 2013!



Say it with me: This morning's rain will help, this morning's rain will help, this morning's rain will help.



A pollen explosion in the last 24 hours -- makes this the highest #pollen count since 2013! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/qvw8IHh9Iu — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 5, 2019

Allergy experts have told Severe Weather Team 2’s Katie Walls the numbers will continue to increase as spring goes on.

But how do they calculate the numbers? Certified counters from Atlanta Allergy and Asthma wake up early and physically count the number of pollen particles on a glass slide, which has been outside for 24 hours prior.

The number you see on Channel 2 Action News and on our free WSB Weather App is the number from that morning’s count and represents the pollen present in the metro.

Technicians decipher the different types of pollen particles using a microscope. That’s how we know which types of trees, weeds and grass are pollinating and causing issues.

People with allergies should look at the types of pollen that are mentioned in that morning count to know how they might be impacted during the day.

Not everyone is allergic to or irritated by the same thing, but when numbers climb into the thousands, even if you’re not allergic to pollen, you could be irritated.

Allergy experts recommend removing your clothes after being outdoors to eliminate pollen irritants inside your home. That also means washing your animals, which have been outside, so they don’t bring allergens inside.

If you’re sensitive to pollen, remember that pollen counts are highest in the morning.

