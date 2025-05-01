Today is the last day to file taxes in Georgia

If you waited to file your state and federal taxes, Thursday is the last day to file in Georgia.

The IRS extended the filing deadline to May 1 for some states affected by Hurricane Helene.

You have until midnight to file your taxes and pay what you owe.

Georgians can also apply for an extension until Oct. 15 to avoid being penalized.

Even if you ask for an extension to file, you will still have to pay your tax bill on Thursday.

If you decide not to file or pay and not ask for an extension, there are penalties that are based on the tax liability.

The penalties are automatically issued by the IRS with the failure-to-pay fine being half a percent of the unpaid tax per month up to 25%.

If you can’t pay the full tax bill, you can ask for an installment plan to reduce the penalty.

There is also interest tacked on the unpaid tax bill. It’s adjusted quarterly.

The penalty for not filing on time without an extension starts immediately with 5% of the unpaid taxes for every month the return is late, with a maximum of 25%.

If it is more than 60 days late, the penalty can vary, with the minimum penalty found here.

