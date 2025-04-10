TRUE or FALSE: Does Georgia have a tax deadline extension for 2025?

ATLANTA — It’s April 2025. For most Americans, that means it’s tax season and bills are about to come due.

The national tax filing deadline is April 15, but in some states, there’s been an extension due to damages from severe storms in 2024.

So, is Georgia among the places with a tax deadline extension?

True/False: True, Georgia is one of seven states to receive a tax deadline postponement from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

The deadline extension was announced in October 2024, giving those in the qualifying areas until May 1 to file their taxes.

While seven states did receive postponements, not all of the states have the extension statewide.

Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas are extended for the whole of those states, but only 41 Florida counties, eight Tennessee counties and six counties and a single city in Virginia have extensions to May 1.

For those who are getting the deadline extension, the IRS said the following people or entities qualify:

Any individual or business that has a 2024 return normally due during March or April 2025.

Any individual, business or tax-exempt organization that has a valid extension to file their 2023 federal return. The IRS noted, however, that payments on these returns are not eligible for the extra time because they were due last spring before the hurricane occurred.

2024 quarterly estimated income tax payments normally due on Jan. 15, 2025, and 2025 estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, 2025.

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2024, and Jan. 31 and April 30, 2025.

For businesses that make payroll and excise tax deposits, the IRS is also making penalty relief available.

More information is available online here.

