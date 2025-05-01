Parking fees have increased at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA — Starting today, it costs more to park at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

It’s the first rate increase for parking since 2017. The airport says the change “aligns ATL’s parking prices with current economic conditions and supports the Airport’s long-term investment in new and upgraded parking facilities.”

Since the last time it increased, the Consumer Price Index has risen approximately 30% for the metro Atlanta area.

“Adjusting parking rates is a necessary step to ensure ATL continues delivering a safe, convenient, and reliable experience for travelers,” ATL Airport General Manager Ricky Smith said. “This change allows us to invest in infrastructure that supports our efforts to enhance the customers’ experience while remaining competitive with comparable airports and private off-site parking providers.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here are the changes:

South/North Hourly: Have increased from $3 per hour, $36 max to $10 per hour, $50 max Day 1 and $75 daily after

Have increased from $3 per hour, $36 max to $10 per hour, $50 max Day 1 and $75 daily after International Hourly: Have increased from $3 per hour, $36 max to $10 for first hour, $15 per hour after, $70 max Day 1, $100 daily after

Have increased from $3 per hour, $36 max to $10 for first hour, $15 per hour after, $70 max Day 1, $100 daily after South/North Daily: Have increased from $3 per hour, $19 max to $30 daily

Have increased from $3 per hour, $19 max to $30 daily South/North Economy: Have increased from $3 per hour, $14 max to $20 daily

Have increased from $3 per hour, $14 max to $20 daily ATL West Deck: Have increased from $3 per hour, $16 max to $10 per hour, $30 max per day

Have increased from $3 per hour, $16 max to $10 per hour, $30 max per day ATL Select

Uncovered: Have increased from $3 per hour, $10 max to $15 daily flat rate

Have increased from $3 per hour, $10 max to $15 daily flat rate

Covered: Have increased from $3 per hour, $14 max to $20 daily flat rate

Have increased from $3 per hour, $14 max to $20 daily flat rate

Oversized: Have increased from $3 per hour, $28 max to $40 daily flat rate

Have increased from $3 per hour, $28 max to $40 daily flat rate Domestic Park Ride: Have increased from $3 per hour, $10 max to $15 daily flat rate

Have increased from $3 per hour, $10 max to $15 daily flat rate International Park Ride: Have increased from $3 per hour, $14 max to $30 daily flat rate

Signs have been changed at the lots and decks to reflect the new pricing structure.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group