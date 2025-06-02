Ticket lottery now open for 2026 Masters Tournament, Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. — This week is your first chance to apply for a coveted patron spot at Augusta National for the 2026 Masters Tournament and Women’s Amateur.

The lottery process for each tournament officially opened on Sunday. You have until June 20 to apply.

Here’s what to know about applying for tickets.

When is the Masters? When is the Augusta National Women’s Amateur?

The 2026 Masters tournament is scheduled for April 9-12 with the practice rounds scheduled for April 6-8.

The 2026 Augusta National Women’s Amateur will take place the weekend before the Masters from April 1-4.

How does the lottery work?

The application is online only and you must have an account registered at tickets.masters.com or www.anwagolf.com.

Each lottery is its own application.

Once you sign-in, you can apply for up to four passes to any or all of the Masters practice rounds Monday through Wednesday and daily tournament rounds Thursday through Sunday.

You can also apply for four tickets to the Women’s Amateur for the daily rounds.

How much will the tickets cost?

If you win, the practice rounds cost $125 a ticket for Monday and Tuesday and $150 for Wednesday’s practice round and the Par 3 contest.

The main rounds Thursday through Sunday will cost $160 a ticket.

For the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the first two rounds are free and the final round costs $150 a ticket.

What are the lottery rules?

You can only apply once from your permanent address. You cannot apply from a second home, business or temporary address. More than one person from the same household cannot apply either.

There is also a requirement for applicants to be at least 21 years old. Winners will be notified in July before the payment portal opens July 20.

They will have an August deadline to pay for the tickets, which will be mailed out in March.

Augusta National does not allow resale of any tickets.

