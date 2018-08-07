ATLANTA - Thousands of students across five metro Atlanta districts head back to school Wednesday. Districts include Calhoun, Gainesville City Schools, Rabun, Pike and Douglas counties.
Channel 2 Action News got a tour of the newly expanded Lithia Springs Elementary School last month in Douglas County.
The school added a new wing with 13 classrooms. They said this will bring all the students into the building.
Our live Back 2 School Team 2 coverage starts Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. Severe Weather Team 2 has your bus stop forecasts and Triple Team Traffic will guide you around any trouble spots on the road.
“We just feel they are going to be safer. We have our security system here in Douglas County where visitors have to buzz in and now all of the children will be inside of the facility," Lisa Golden said.
