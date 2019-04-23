This metro Atlanta high school is now offering esports as official school team

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Esports, or gaming, is one of the most lucractive, fast-growing sports in the world. Now, Georgia is only one of five states in the country to recognize it as an official sport.
From the football field to the digital field, Douglas County is the first district to offer an esports team for high school students.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway went to New Manchester High School, where the season is well underway for the young athletes.
"The energy feels like a competition... and really the level that’s it’s growing it’s surpassing all other sports," one of the students told Holloway.
