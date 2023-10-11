This Georgia city could soon limit the number of liquor stores allowed

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The city of LaGrange could soon put a limit on the number of liquor stores allowed in the city.

The city council discussed the matter Tuesday morning during a work session.

The LaGrange Daily News reports Councilman Jim Arrington asked for the city to evaluate the number of current package store locations and to discuss the number of stores that should be allowed in city limits and the distance requirements between them.

“We’re trying to clean up. We’re trying to make LaGrange better. The more liquor stores, in my opinion, just brings the worst in people out,” Arrington said.

There are 10 package stores in LaGrange that are mostly divided evenly around the city, City Planner Mark Kostial said during the meeting.

City regulations state that package stores cannot be located within 300 feet of a church or housing authority property, and cannot be within 600 feet of a school or college campus.

The LaGrange Daily News reports Arrington voiced support for limiting package stores per capita, limiting the city to 10.

He said he doesn’t want any businesses to have to close though.

“We couldn’t take any away. We just couldn’t add any more until we reached a certain number or whatever we decide to do,” Arrington said.

The LaGrange Daily News reports only one person pushed back on the idea, Councilman Tom Gore.

“I remember a time when we had a person who had a relatively small liquor store business and was essentially run out of business by a big box liquor store,” Gore said. “I’m not in favor of a million liquor stores, but I think the market, to some degree, can sort of self-regulate this. My first impression of this is it’s a little bit of an overreach, but I understand the purpose and I’m not in favor of a liquor store on every corner.”

It is not known when the city council would vote on the issue.

