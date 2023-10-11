Passenger allegedly caught on video performing lewd act in front of young girl at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — A man has been arrested for allegedly performing a lewd act in front of a young girl at an Atlanta airport.

According to Atlanta Police, around 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 28, officers were called to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in regards to a man inappropriately touching himself.

Officers spoke with a witness, who told police around midnight that she recorded a man, later identified as Andrei Galynine sitting at a gate, but did not realize what he was doing until afterward.

The witness states that once she looked at the video, she allegedly realized that Galynine was touching himself through his pocket and unzipped his shorts.

The witness also told police that Galynine was sitting across from a passenger, who appeared to look young and possibly a minor.

She said the reason she recorded Galynine was that he was acting suspiciously, was shifty, and was suspiciously looking around, according to the report.

The woman along with other passengers saw Galynine get on a Frontier Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale.

This is when the witness called 911. The young passenger that was sitting across from the Galynine had also left the area with her family.

Atlanta officers then immediately contacted Ft. Lauderdale Airport Police and later learned the flight Galynine was on had already landed and all the passengers left from the gate.

Authorities began reviewing airport surveillance videos and were able to confirm Galynine’s identity through the description. Frontier Airlines then provided Atlanta officials with a return flight for Galynine.

The next day, officers awaited Galynine at the gate and arrested him on the plane for public indecency. He was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment.

