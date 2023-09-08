Thieves broke into DeKalb County jewelry store twice, this time they stole a safe full of jewelry

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A jewelry store is dealing with a smash-and-grab for a second time.

For the second time, Rivier jewels in Tucker got broken into, and this time the thieves stole the safe with the jewelry inside.

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona spoke with the owner’s son who handled the aftermath of this latest break-in and said his parents are at their breaking point.

Video shows the thieves trying to smash their way into Rivier Jewels in Tucker – the reinforced door didn’t shatter, but the side glass did – giving them a way in to steal thousands of dollars in jewelry… again!

“It cost them a lot to open this jewelry store. This has been a dream of theirs for many years,” said Sam Garcia, the owner’s son.

But that dream is becoming a nightmare for Yerald Rivera and Nancy Paredes.

“To have this happen two times in the course of two to three months, they feel like they’re being targeted,” they said.

This is a video of the first break-in in June. The thieves came right through the door.

This latest time, a reinforced front door and jewelry locked away in a safe made it harder for thieves, but they still got away with thousands in jewelry…and they also stole the Riveras sense of security.

This latest break-in occurred at 4:35 a.m. on Labor Day.

The alarm company alerted the owners, and when Sam arrived, he found a Dekalb County Police report where their arrival was marked more than two hours later.

The Riveras have not re-opened the business since the break-in and don’t think they will.

