Drunk Ga. driver falls asleep, snores after deputy saves him from burning car crash, deputies say

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescued an intoxicated driver from a rollover crash, who then tried to fight the deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was monitoring traffic at the intersection of First Street and Pine Street in Macon when he saw a damaged white Nissan Altima run a red light.

The deputy said one of the Nissan’s front tires was flat and the car was riding on the rim.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, then swerved and hit a light pole, causing the car to flip over.

The deputy ran to the car as the engine compartment caught fire and pulled the disoriented and intoxicated driver from the car.

Deputies say the driver assumed a fighting stance for a moment, then tried to run from the crash.

The deputy fired a stun gun at the driver, causing him to fall down.

The driver then went to sleep and began snoring.

Firefighters arrived at the crash scene and extinguished the car fire.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was then charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, hit-and-run, obstruction, and failure to maintain lane.

