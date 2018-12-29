0 Fog is lifting across Georgia but rain is expected later today

A Dense Fog Advisory has ended as the thick fog begins to clear. But you're going to need an umbrella later today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says that after the fog clears out, you will finally see the sun after days of rainy weather. But that’s only going to last for a few hours.

The next round of weather moves into Georgia late this afternoon and evening.

It's possible we could seen an additional inch of rain over the next couple days.

A Flood Warning is still in effect for some rivers, creeks and streams. Levels will start dropping later today.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s today but could reach up to 70 degrees later next week.

The last day of the year is going to be really... really... warm across north Georgia -- we're likely going to have highs in the 70s in many spots!



More showers move in to north Georgia later today/tonight.. @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 29, 2018

We will see another chance for rain Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says we're just 2 inches of rain away from setting the record for wettest year on record.

We're about 2" away from the record for wettest year in Atlanta.. we'll get close... but we may fall just short in the end. Next wave of heavier rain waits until late New Year's Eve night/New Year's Day. — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 29, 2018

